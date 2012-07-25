Gap's quarterly profit rises 2.8 pct
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's Daimler stuck to its forecast for roughly flat underlying profits this year, when it posted on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter results that exceeded already downbeat market expectations.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent to 2.24 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in the quarter, higher than the average estimate of 2.16 billion euros from a Reuters poll of 11 banks and brokerages.
The EBIT margin at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division narrowed to 8.6 percent during the quarter from 10.7 percent a year earlier.
Daimler reaffirmed it still expects EBIT from its ongoing business this year will be in the magnitude of 2011, when it was 9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.