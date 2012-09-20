* Mercedes H2 EBIT to fall below H1 result-CEO
* CEO reaffirms full-year forecasts for group
* Shares down 2.1 pct, lag 1.4 pct sector index decline
By Hendrik Sackmann and Christiaan Hetzner
STUTTGART/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Daimler
warned that profit would slip at its flagship Mercedes-Benz Cars
division this year due to a deteriorating market in Europe and
China, spooking investors in German rivals including BMW
and Volkswagen.
"We are gearing up for a challenging environment," Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters in Stuttgart.
Shares in both Daimler and BMW fell more than 3 percent amid
fears that a broader China contagion could infect other premium
brands and expose them to factors such as falling prices and
excessive inventory.
German automakers have so far remained immune to the sales
slump hollowing out profits at many Western mass car
manufacturers.
But VW's Porsche brand said on Wednesday that it would build
fewer cars next year, reduce investments and cut costs to combat
weaker markets.
Although key Mercedes markets such as Germany have begun to
contract only since the start of the third quarter, Daimler
reassured investors in late July that it still expected its cars
business to achieve flat earnings this year.
"Daimler's warning today reaffirms its status as the most
unlucky of the German OEMs (manufacturers). No other German
automaker seems as prone to misfortune and misses," wrote
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton, who had predicted in June that
Daimler would be forced to cut its earnings guidance.
Mercedes suffers from far more significant problems in China
than its competitors, which Zetsche has partly blamed on their
local sales organisation. China sales grew only 3 percent last
month, whereas BMW sold 38 percent more cars and Audi 24 percent
more.
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Schwarz said Daimler missed a
golden opportunity in July to cut its profit target when most
were expecting one.
GROUP FORECAST INTACT
"It would have been more clever had management used this
freebie from the markets to guide towards a more cautious
full-year forecast," he said.
Credit Suisse, long a critic of Daimler's management, raised
questions about its executive team.
"In light of ongoing disappointments, we view investor
concerns about management as the biggest factor holding back a
better share price performance," the bank said.
Zetsche said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the
luxury unit would fall short of last year's 5.2 billion euros
(US$6.79 billion) rather than match it.
Second-half EBIT at the Mercedes-Benz Cars unit will fall
below the first-half result, when it earned 2.57 billion euros,
the chief executive added. This implies a shortfall of at least
60 million euros for the full year.
Zetsche, who reaffirmed full-year forecasts for the entire
group, said the business environment in the European market was
becoming increasingly difficult.
The carmaker would use a package of measures to counter the
slump, he added, amid a significant increase in competitive
pressures in China, a major source of profits for German luxury
brands in recent years due to surging sales of high-priced cars
like the Mercedes-Benz flagship S-Class saloon.
The package aims for savings of around 1 billion euros, the
Financial Times Deutschland reported citing company sources, in
an advance copy of a story to be published on Friday.
The Stuttgart-based company said in July that it expected
group EBIT from its ongoing business this year to be around the
same amount as the 9 billion euros it earned in 2011.