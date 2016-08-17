FRANKFURT Aug 17 Daimler's top electric motors development executive, Harald Kroeger, is defecting to auto supplier Robert Bosch, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as a battle to hire leading talents in the sector heats up.

German carmakers are investing heavily in electric cars, a segment once neglected by the industry as customers shunned their limited operating range and high cost.

But a growing political backlash against diesel fumes and recent advances in battery technology to increase the reach of an electric car by up to 50 percent have spurred major investments by Volkswagen, Daimler and suppliers such as Bosch and Continental.

Daimler and Bosch declined to comment on Kroeger's move.

The departure of the Stanford-educated executive, Daimler's head of Development for Electrics, Electronics, and E-Drive, comes as Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz prepares to launch a range of electric models.

Kroeger helped oversee development of motors for Mercedes-Benz pure battery powered cars as well as plug-in hybrids.

He was also responsible for development of all electronics for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and for battery development, including stationary battery storage systems and the building of a factory to manufacture battery packs for electric cars.

The development of Mercedes-Benz electric passenger cars remains in the hands of Juergen Schenk, the engineer who has overseen development of vehicles including the electric Mercedes-Benz B-Class. Kroeger was Schenk's boss. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)