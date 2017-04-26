FRANKFURT, April 26 Daimler said recent steps by United States authorities to investigate diesel emissions pollution and so-called auxiliary emission control devices, could lead to significant penalties and vehicle recalls.

"In light of the ongoing governmental information requests, inquiries and investigations, and our own internal investigation, it cannot be ruled out that the authorities might reach the conclusion that Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles have similar functionalities," Daimler said in its quarterly report.

The inquiries and investigations are still ongoing, Daimler said, adding that the outcome of these probes could not be predicted.

"If these or other inquiries, investigations, legal actions and/or proceedings result in unfavorable findings, an unfavorable outcome or otherwise develop unfavorably, Daimler could be subject to significant monetary penalties, remediation requirements, vehicle recalls, process improvements and mitigation measures," Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)