20 hours ago
Germany summons Daimler to address diesel allegations
July 13, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 20 hours ago

Germany summons Daimler to address diesel allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen investigation committee has summoned German carmaker Daimler for an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to address allegations it sold cars with excessive emissions, the Transport Ministry said.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court, reported on Wednesday that Daimler had been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

