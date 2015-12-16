* DUH says Mercedes C-Class 200 CDI NOx emissions exceed
BERLIN, Dec 16 German environmental lobby group
DUH turned on carmaker Daimler on Wednesday, saying test results
had shown nitrogen oxide emissions from one of its Mercedes
diesel models far exceeded European legal limits.
Daimler described the results from a Mercedes
C-Class 200 CDI as "questionable", saying the model used
technology that met European Union standards and threatening
legal action should "false claims" damage its reputation.
Citing tests carried out by the University of Applied
Sciences in Bern, Switzerland, DUH told a news conference that
the car, a 2011 model, had released emissions of nitrogen oxides
(NOx) that were more than twice the legal limits when tested
with a warm engine under new European testing cycles.
The carmaker took issue with DUH's assertions. "The test
results are questionable as the conditions of the test are not
clear. We don't know the specific car, the temperature at the
time of the tests, the loading weight," a Daimler spokesman
said.
Fellow German carmaker Volkswagen is engulfed in
a scandal after rigging the results of exhaust emissions tests
in the United States.
DUH has made charges against a number of other motor
manufacturers. In October it said a model built by General
Motors' Opel division had shown excessive emissions of
nitrous oxide, an assertion that was denied by Opel at the time.
French rival Renault has also contested findings
cited by DUH that one of its minivans released toxic diesel
emissions 25 times over legal limits.
Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday that the car tested
in Switzerland used technology certified in 2007 that met the
EU's Euro-5 standard. It acknowledged that results under real
driving conditions often differed from those in a laboratory.
In September, DUH accused Daimler of also rigging emissions
data, charges the company denied at the time.
It repeated the denial on Wednesday, saying: "We reserve at
all times the right to take legal action should false claims or
unjustified allegations damage the reputation of our company."
TEST DISCREPANCIES
The discrepancies between laboratory-based results and
real-world emissions measurements are part of a wider pattern
that affects the entire auto industry and not just VW, Opel and
Renault, according to DUH.
Axel Friedrich, a former official at the German
environmental protection agency, said this was also the case
with the Mercedes model. "If we had tested other vehicles from
other manufacturers, we would have determined the same or
similar results," he told the DUH news conference.
Friedrich is a co-founder of the Washington-based
International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) which
commissioned the original investigation that led to the exposure
of VW's test-rigging in the United States.
Separate tests commissioned by German public broadcaster
ZDF, also conducted by the Swiss university and aired on
Tuesday, found that a BMW 3-Series 320d model released more
toxic diesel emissions in real-world testing than in the lab.
BMW denied its cars had the kind of "defeat
device" that VW used to manipulate the tests.
"Our vehicles carry no illegal devices," a BMW spokesman
said on Wednesday. "The emissions behaviour does not distinguish
between a vehicle on a dynamometer or in on-road use. We
emphatically reject any speculation to the contrary."
Separately, public prosecutors in the German city of
Stuttgart said on Wednesday they were investigating whether
staff at auto parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH were involved in
the rigging of emissions tests by Volkswagen.
Stuttgart-based Bosch, which makes a diesel engine
management programme used by several top automakers including VW
declined to comment on specific investigations.
A company spokesman said: "We are cooperating in principle
with all authorities who want to contribute to the clarification
of the facts."
