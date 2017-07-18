FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

July 18, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 17 hours ago

Daimler to spend $255 mln updating diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Daimler said its management board had approved measures to cut diesel pollution including an investment of 220 million euros ($255 million) to update over three million Mercedes-Benz diesel engine cars in Europe. The steps are being taken to cut pollution of nitrogen oxide emissions, which have been blamed for causing respiratory disease, Daimler said.

"The company is investing about 220 million euros. The service actions involve no costs for the customers. The implementation of the measures will be starting in the next weeks," Daimler said in a statement on Tuesday. Daimler further said it would roll out its new four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine, first launched in the new E-Class in 2016, across its entire model portfolio. ($1 = 0.8641 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editng by Victoria Bryan)

