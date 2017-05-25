UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
FRANKFURT May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
"We are investigating Bosch employees for suspected aiding and abetting in connection with the Daimler case," the paper quoted a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office as saying.
Neither Bosch nor the prosecutor's office were immediately available for comment.
The prosecutors searched Daimler's offices and other premises on Tuesday as part of an investigation of Daimler employees who the prosecutor's office said were suspected of fraud and misleading advertising connected with manipulated emissions treatment of diesel passenger cars. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.