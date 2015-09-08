FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Daimler AG and its workers council agreed to extend a labour agreement by four years to 2020, ruling out compulsory layoffs before then, the German auto maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Daimler said the agreement applied to all permanent, full-time staff and that it underscored the importance of its home country Germany. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)