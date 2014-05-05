PARIS May 5 France's top administrative court
has overturned the French government's decision last year to ban
the sale of certain Mercedes vehicles in a dispute over
air-conditioning coolant.
Monday's decision by France's Conseil d'Etat cements the
temporary injunction it granted in August to end a two-month
freeze on sales of the German carmaker's A-Class, B-Class, CLA
and SL models after parent Daimler refused to stop
using the R134a coolant that is being phased out by the European
Union.
France's Conseil d'Etat said in a statement that the ban
imposed by France's ecology minister was unjustified and that
the vehicles had not been shown to present a serious threat to
the environment.
R134a, a global warming agent 1,400 times more potent than
carbon dioxide, had been banned from new vehicles since the
start of 2013 under the terms of an EU directive, but Daimler
said it had identified unacceptable safety risks in the
alternative.
The only available substitute that meets EU requirements is
R1234yf, made by Honeywell and Dupont.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)