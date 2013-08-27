BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings says unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
PARIS Aug 27 France's top administrative court issued a temporary injunction on Tuesday suspending a government ban on sales of some Daimler cars in France in a row over coolant and ordered authorities to resume registrations of the vehicles.
France has held up the sale of thousands of Mercedes Benz cars since June after Germany's Daimler chose not to equip them with a new, more environmentally friendly coolant made by Honeywell International Inc, that Daimler deems unsafe.
France's Council of State said it was suspending the ban while it prepares to study whether to overrule it definitively.
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* Childrens Place Inc- board of directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)