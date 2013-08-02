STUTTGART Aug 2 German automaker Daimler will ask France's Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, to lift a ban on sales of certain Mercedes-Benz models.

"We're confident that there will be a ruling shortly," the company said in a statement sent to Reuters, confirming it will submit a temporary injunction against the ban.

France has stopped the sale of certain Mercedes-Benz models equipped with a refrigerant that has over 1,400 times the global warming effect of carbon dioxide.

It has argued the ban is legally permissible under an EU law that protects the environment and public health, an argument Daimler said was legally not defensible since more than 95 percent of all new and used cars employ the refrigerant, R134a.

Earlier, Les Echos had reported Daimler would dispute the decision in court. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann, writing by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Edward Taylor)