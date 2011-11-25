* Investment to be made in Untertuerkheim plant in 2012

* Comes in addition to 670 mln eur earmarked for 2011

* Move goes toward Mercedes-Benz 2020 growth strategy

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 German automaker Daimler plans to invest nearly 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in its main Mercedes-Benz powertrain plant in Stuttgart next year, the company said on Friday.

The Mercedes Untertuerkheim factory, the largest industrial site in Stuttgart, builds axles, transmissions, engines and other powertrain components for use in more than 1.5 million vehicles annually.

Daimler said the group would invest 980 million euros in the facility in 2012, in addition to the 670 million euros earmarked for this year.

"With full order books behind us, we are investing in our powertrain production to ensure it is fit to face future competition," said Mercedes production boss Wolfgang Bernhard in a statement.

"These investments represent an important contribution to the implementation of our Mercedes-Benz 2020 growth strategy."

Thanks to record high demand this year, about 600 new jobs were created at the plant in 2011. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)