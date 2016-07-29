UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 29 Daimler AG will invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a second plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, in the coming years, which will make front and rear-wheel drive cars, the company said on Friday.
"We will establish a state-of-the-art and efficient production facility, in which different vehicle architectures will roll off the assembly line flexibly," Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, said in a statement.
The investment will create around 2,500 new jobs, Daimler said. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét currently employs more than 4,000 people. Over 180,000 Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles were produced there in 2015.
($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources