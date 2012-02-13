BUDAPEST Feb 13 German car maker Daimler
AG's 800 million euro plant in eastern Hungary has
started test production and is due to start regular operation by
late March, the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Monday.
The plant in Kecskemet will have annual capacity of 100,000
units but the paper said that figure could be tripled just by
increasing the number of shifts in the company's existing
factory.
Mercedes-Benz Hungaria Chief Executive Ingo Frohlich told
the paper the company expected the new B class vehicle to help
sustain double-digit sales growth in Hungary this year after
1,085 cars sold in 2011.
Rival Audi AG is also expanding its Hungarian
operation in a 900 million euro project, which it said would
lift output to 125,000 vehicles a year once the expanded plant
begins full production from 2013.
