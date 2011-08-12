(Repeats to add missing word in lead)

FRANKFURT Aug 12 German truck and car maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will add up to 1,000 jobs at its plant in the southwestern German town of Woerth by early 2012, due to strong orders, Daimler said on Friday.

The plant in Woerth currently employs 11,000 people who assemble Mercedes-Benz trucks which are mostly sold in Germany and the rest of Europe.

Employees at the plant will do extra shifts nearly every Saturday until the end of the year, Daimler added.

(Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Michelle Martin)