FRANKFURT, March 19 Daimler Trucks,
the world's largest commercial vehicles maker by revenue, sees
"enormous" potential for further growth in emerging markets that
will come on top of its forecasts for double-digit sales gains
in the coming years.
The maker of the Mercedes-Benz Actros long haul lorry
reaffirmed its strategic target of increasing vehicle sales to
half a million next year, excluding its alliances in China and
Russia - a figure that will eventually rise to 700,000 in 2020.
In addition, the company hopes to tap into the growing
market segment for so-called "modern domestic" vehicles, which
Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said were better built
than many of the BRIC commercial trucks currently available even
if they are some 20 years behind western standards.
