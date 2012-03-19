FRANKFURT, March 19 Daimler Trucks, the world's largest commercial vehicles maker by revenue, sees "enormous" potential for further growth in emerging markets that will come on top of its forecasts for double-digit sales gains in the coming years.

The maker of the Mercedes-Benz Actros long haul lorry reaffirmed its strategic target of increasing vehicle sales to half a million next year, excluding its alliances in China and Russia - a figure that will eventually rise to 700,000 in 2020.

In addition, the company hopes to tap into the growing market segment for so-called "modern domestic" vehicles, which Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said were better built than many of the BRIC commercial trucks currently available even if they are some 20 years behind western standards. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)