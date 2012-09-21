BERLIN, Sept 21 Daimler, a major
shareholder in EADS, sees the valuation of a proposed
deal between the European aerospace company and British defence
company BAE Systems critically, a person familiar with
the matter said on Friday.
"The reaction of the capital markets has clearly shown that
the economic valuation of the deal is being seen critically -
Daimler sees it that way as well," a person familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Friday.
Daimler declined to comment.
EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German
carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere and the
French state.
Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS,
holding a 15 percent direct stake and controlling the votes of a
further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and
public sector investors.
(Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Edward Taylor)