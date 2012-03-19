* Aims to sell 500,000 trucks in 2013 excl Kamaz, Foton
* Volumes to climb to 700,000 in 2020 excl Kamaz, Foton
* To tap into fast-growing "modern domestics" segment
(Adds details)
STUTTGART, Germany, March 19 Daimler Trucks, the
world's largest commercial vehicles maker by revenue, sees
"enormous" potential for further growth in emerging markets that
will come on top of its forecasts for double-digit sales gains
in coming years.
The maker of the Mercedes-Benz Actros long-haul lorry
reaffirmed o n Monday its strategic target of increasing vehicle
sales to half a million next year, excluding alliances with its
partners in China and Russia - a figure that will eventually
rise to 700,000 in 2020.
Sales in Brazil are expected to drop by around 10 to 15
percent this year, however, after the government elected to
introduce Euro V emission norms for commercial vehicles at the
start of this year, leading to purchases being brought forward
into 2011.
"But it still is at historically high levels. This year more
than 140,000 trucks over 6 tonnes will most likely be sold in
Brazil - that is about as many as in Germany, France and Italy
combined," said Andreas Renschler, chief of Daimler Trucks,
which is part of Daimler AG.
"In India it was roughly 325,000 trucks and the country is
warming itself up to overtake the U.S. as the world's second-
largest truck market (after China) in the medium term," he told
reporters in Stuttgart.
Renschler said seven out of every 10 trucks on the road in
Russia, Europe's largest commercial vehicle market, were more
than 15 years old. This meant potential sales from the
modernisation of the country's fleet were "tremendous".
The company hopes to tap into the fastest growing segment
for trucks in emerging markets: the so-called "modern domestic"
vehicle, in part through alliances with local partners Foton in
China and Kamaz in Russia.
Renschler said these were better built than many of the BRIC
commercial trucks currently available, even if they are some 20
years behind western standards.
"The more favourable operating costs compensate for the
comparatively higher acquisition price. In other words, emerging
markets are discovering the concept 'total cost of ownership',"
Renschler explained.
Daimler launched BharatBenz last year in India, its fifth
truck brand, where it hopes to meet an increased demand for
modern domestics with a new heavy duty truck based on its
Mercedes-Benz Axor platform.
"Volumes this year will be minimal, since we're still in the
ramp up phase, so fewer than 5,000 - maybe even less," he said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes)