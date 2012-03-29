* Reaffirms sees Q1 record vehicle sales at Mercedes
* Reaffirms car sales targets for 2014 and 2015
FRANKFURT, March 29 Daimler
reaffirmed it expected record first-quarter sales at its
Mercedes-Benz luxury car business, and stuck to its target of
selling more than 1.5 million cars in 2014 and over 1.6 million
the year after
Chief executive Dieter Zetsche noted that the emphasis in
the outlook was on the word 'more', the company said in a
statement citing a presentation by the CEO.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Cars division intends to overtake
premium rivals BMW and Audi in terms of
profitability and car sales by 2020.
"At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we are approaching our targeted
(operating) return on sales of 10 percent, which we want to
achieve on a sustained basis as of 2013 - on the assumption that
our business environment will remain stable," Zetsche said in
the statement.
The company is holding an investor day in its new plant in
Hungary. The presentation can be followed via webcast at: here
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)