(Refiles to additional subscribers)
* Reaffirms forecast for Q1 record vehicle sales at Mercedes
* Reaffirms car sales targets for 2014 and 2015
By Christiaan Hetzner and Marton Dunai
FRANKFURT/KECSKEMET, Hungary, March 29 Germany's
Daimler said it will roll out a four-door Mercedes
Benz coupe in 2013, made at its new Hungarian plant and one of a
growing number of compact cars it is producing.
Daimler plans to roll out three new compact models by 2015
on top of its A and B series, part of the effort to regain the
top spot in the premium auto segment by the end of the decade
over rivals BMW and Audi.
The new Mercedes Benz B series, which went into production
late last year, has generated orders upwards of 100,000 vehicles
in a few months, Daimler said in a press release. The auto maker
will launch a renewed version of the small A series this year.
"In April in Beijing, we will show the concept of what we
call style coupe," Mercedes Benz Cars sales and marketing
director Joachim Schmidt told an investor conference at the
opening ceremony of Daimler's new plant in Kecskemet, about 100
kilometres south of the Hungarian capital Budapest.
The new car will be one of the manufacturer's CLA models,
from its new generation of compact cars. "We start communicating
this about one year before the real launch will happen to
attract potential customers for this completely new car,"
Schmidt said.
Daimler Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said in a
press release that the new model would be produced at the
Kecskemet factory, and the workforce at the plant would rise to
3,000 from the current 2,500 by the end of the year to
accommodate the new production line.
On Thursday the company officially began the production of
its updated B class models in Kecskemet, its first plant in
eastern Europe, giving Hungary's gross domestic product a boost
of about half a percent this year, which might help the country
avoid recession.
The plant's initial capacity is 120,000 vehicles a year.
Earlier on Thursday Daimler reaffirmed it expected record
first-quarter sales at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car business,
and stuck to its target of selling more than 1.5 million cars in
2014 and over 1.6 million the year after.
Daimler wants to beat BWM and Audi both in terms of
profitability and car sales.
"At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we are approaching our targeted
(operating) return on sales of 10 percent, which we want to
achieve on a sustained basis as of 2013 - on the assumption that
our business environment will remain stable," Chief executive
Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters and Elaine Hardcastle)