FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the world's largest trucks maker, will boost staffing at its main manufacturing plant in Germany by 10 percent over the coming months to meet demand for its best-selling Mercedes-Benz Actros big rig.

Daimler said in a statement on Friday that it would also operate extra shifts in the factory in Woerth, which currently employs some 11,000, on nearly every Saturday through the end of this year.

"Hiring 1,000 workers is an important step to ensure we are fit for the ramp-up of the new Actros," Woerth plant chief Yaris Pursun said in a statement.

The Actros long hauler, which will roll off assembly lines in Woerth at the end of the September, is a completely new vehicle, the first since 1996.

Industrial giants like Daimler have been powering an economic expansion in Germany that could result in a second straight year of gross domestic product rising at a rate twice its estimated trend growth of about one and a half percent.

The stark recovery triggered a jobs boom that has resulted in the number of Germans unemployed falling for 23 out of the past 24 months to a seasonally adjusted 2.96 million in July -- or 7.0 percent of the population -- a record low for reunified Germany.

Nonetheless, private consumption remained largely tepid during the period in part because many of the positions were temporary jobs, which some economists have said are contributing to the creation of a second, less privileged class within the labour market.

Daimler said the jobs would all be created in production and logistics in the Woerth plant by Spring of next year, and some of its temporary workers in Woerth would be given permanent contracts in the process it said.

The jobs come in addition to the 400 permanent staff hires for Woerth announced in March. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mike Nesbit)