FRANKFURT, April 27 German automotive group Daimler reported a surprise increase in first-quarter operating profit on Friday, in part thanks to stronger than expected earnings at its financial services business.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 5 percent to 2.13 billion euros ($2.82 billion), better than the 1.93 billion estimated in a Reuters poll of 15 banks and brokerages.

The margin at the Mercedes car brand, the metric most comparable with profitability at rivals BMW and Audi , slid about 90 basis points to 8.4 percent.

Daimler affirmed its full-year profit outlook. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)