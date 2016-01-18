FRANKFURT Jan 18 Daimler on Monday said it signed letters of intent with Iran Khodro Diesel (IKD) and the Mammut Group, as part of the German truck maker's re-entry into the Iranian market.

The areas of cooperation include a joint venture for local production of Mercedes-Benz trucks and powertrain components plus the establishment of a sales company for Mercedes-Benz trucks and components.

Furthermore, there are plans for Daimler to return as a shareholder in the former engine joint venture Iranian Diesel Engine Manufacturing Co. (IDEM).

The first Mercedes-Benz Actros and Axor trucks could be supplied to the country in the form of CKD (completely knocked down) kits before the end of the year, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)