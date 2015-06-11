MUNICH, June 11 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday said he plans to achieve double-digit growth of Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales in China this year.

The start of production of the Mercedes-Benz GLA compact has helped boost sales of locally produced cars to two thirds of the company's sales in China, from one third a few years ago, Zetsche said at the company's investor day. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)