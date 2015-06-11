MUNICH, June 11 Discount levels in China have been flat over the past 12 months despite increasing price competition in the country's car market, Ola Kaellenius, head of marketing and sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars, said on Thursday.

"Some of our competitors have moved in the other direction. But we have been there before and it is not a happy place," Kaellenius said, adding that Mercedes was still chasing the prize of trying to beat BMW to become the world's best-selling premium carmaker in the world.

Since May 2014, Mercedes-Benz has significantly reduced the gap to competitors, Kaellenius told analysts at the company's investor day.

Mercedes-Benz still lags Audi and BMW in China.

"If you take out China, Mercedes-Benz is the leading premium brand. The last time that was the case was more than 10 years ago," Kaellenius said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)