MUNICH, June 11 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the company's continued efficiency savings plan will target more than the 2 billion euros in cost reductions and efficiency gains achieved in an initial cost cutting drive.

As part of an efficiency plan to lower costs, Daimler has pursued a programme called "Fit for leadership" to save 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion). Zetsche said he was working on a next-stage programme.

On Thursday, speaking to analysts at Daimler's investor day, Zetsche said: "The total volume of 'Fit for Leadership' is bigger than what we did with first stage."

($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)