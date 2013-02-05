UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 5 German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz improved sales by 9.2 percent to 94,895 vehicles in January thanks to a rebound in its China operations, parent group Daimler said on Tuesday.
Sales of the upscale marque gained 15.4 percent in China to 16,695 vehicles last month. By comparison, China weighed on Mercedes volumes in December 2012 after dropping 19 percent year-on-year.
"We are optimistic about 2013, although we need to be prepared for market volatility particularly in Western Europe over the months to come. We see growth potential especially in North America as well as in Japan, China and Russia," said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement.
The brand is counting on new products this year to help lift sales, such as the facelifted E-Class, an all new S-Class flagship saloon and the CLA compact four-door coupe. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources