FRANKFURT Dec 5 Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz sold more cars in November than ever before for that month, thanks to widespread demand in many parts of the world including record volumes delivered to wealthy Chinese customers.

"Already now it is certain that we will reach our target of selling more cars over the entire year than ever before," said Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt in a statement on Monday.

Mercedes' sales rose by 8.3 percent to 113,859 vehicles in November, bringing the cumulative total for the first eleven months to nearly 1.14 million -- a gain of 7.3 percent.

The Smart brand increased sales by 18.2 percent to 8,466 cars in the month, while sales of Mercedes brand cars rose 8.9 percent.

Volumes are only one side of the equation, however. Profits depend to a strong degree on the ability to keep a tight leash on margin-eroding incentives and avoiding all too generous leasing conditions.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)