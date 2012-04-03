(Refiles to correct garbled headline)

FRANKFURT, April 3 Daimler said on Tuesday that sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand rose 11 percent to 131,334 vehicles in March, extending the increase in year-to-date deliveries to 313,902.

"The great customer response on the new models makes me very confident that we will achieve our goal to post a new sales record in 2012," sales chief Joachim Schmidt said in a statement. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)