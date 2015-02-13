UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 13 Daimler will unveil a new version of the Mercedes-Benz Pullman at next month's Geneva auto show, a six-seater stretch limousine known for its popularity with plutocrats, dictators and politicians.
The car is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but will have a wheelbase which is a full metre longer than the standard version to allow for an extra row of seats, the German luxury carmaker said.
The original Pullman 600, launched by Mercedes-Benz at the Frankfurt auto show in 1963, was over 6 metres long and had a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour (124 mph).
It gained notoriety as a "dictator ship" because it proved so popular with autocrats including Uganda's Idi Amin, Romania's Nicolae Ceaucescu, and Yugoslavia's Josip Broz Tito.
In April, Reuters reported that Mercedes-Benz was working on a Pullman "state limousine" which is set to cost up to $1 million in its armour-plated version.
The original Pullman had a complex hydraulic suspension that allowed it to hurtle along at high speeds on bad quality roads.
At the time, Mercedes wanted to show rivals Rolls-Royce and Cadillac it could make a car that was comfortable even at high speeds, a difficult feat for armour-plated vehicles weighing over 3.4 tonnes. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources