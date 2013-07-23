Neuhausen auf den Fildern, Germany, July 23 (Reuters) - M ercedes-Benz Cars expects good sales in July and the second half of the year, helping volumes to grow clearly above 1.4 million vehicles sold in the full year 2013, its sales chief said.

"Signs are good that we will clearly grow in July," Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt told reporters. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)