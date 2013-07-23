UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Neuhausen auf den Fildern, Germany, July 23 (Reuters) - M ercedes-Benz Cars expects good sales in July and the second half of the year, helping volumes to grow clearly above 1.4 million vehicles sold in the full year 2013, its sales chief said.
"Signs are good that we will clearly grow in July," Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt told reporters. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources