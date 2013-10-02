FRANKFURT Oct 3 Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz sold the most cars in one month in its history in September, German paper Bild reported on Thursday.

The carmaker sold over 142,000 cars last month, a rise of 15.9 percent, driven by demand in China and the United States, the paper said in an advance copy of an article to be published on Thursday.

Mercedes was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)