BRIEF-Honeywell incoming CEO says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is tax regime change - Investor conf
* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is a tax regime change
FRANKFURT Oct 3 Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz sold the most cars in one month in its history in September, German paper Bild reported on Thursday.
The carmaker sold over 142,000 cars last month, a rise of 15.9 percent, driven by demand in China and the United States, particularly for Mercedes' A-, C- and CLA class cars, the paper said.
"The figures are in the right ballpark," a spokeswoman for Daimler said, adding sales data were due to be published on Friday.
* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is a tax regime change
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index bounced higher on Wednesday as its heavyweight financial services group cheered signs from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers that raised expectations for a March rate hike.
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported U.S. February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent Source text: http://toyota.us/2mFA511 Further company coverage: