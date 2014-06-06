(Refiles to fix formatting)
FRANKFURT, June 6 Daimler on Friday
said deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 10.4
percent in May to 134,031 vehicles, helped by the newly launched
C-Class and GLA compact offroader, while sales of smart cars
fell by nearly 12 percent.
Demand in Europe was up 4.8 percent, while demand in
Mercedes-Benz's largest sales market, the United States, rose
7.7 percent.
Sales in China, including Hong Kong, rose 30.1 percent,
helped by the addition of the CLA model, the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)