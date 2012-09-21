STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 21 A programme to cut costs and improve profits at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz cars division will have a volume of significantly more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Daimler had on Thursday warned on full-year profit at Mercedes, its flagship division, due to a deteriorating market in Europe and China, spooking investors in German rivals including BMW and Volkswagen.

The exact size of the programme, which does not envisage job cuts, is yet to be determined as more measures are being considered, the sources added.

Daimler declined to comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Victoria Bryan)