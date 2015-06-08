UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 8 Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 12.8 percent in May, lifted by a double-digit rise in deliveries in the United States and China and strong deliveries of the C-Class sedan, Daimler said on Monday.
Mercedes-Benz handed over 151,135 passenger cars to customers thanks to an 11.1 percent rise in deliveries in the United States, a 19.8 percent rise in China and a 5.1 percent increase in deliveries in Europe.
Global deliveries of the C-Class sedan and estate rose by 59.5 percent to 33,016 cars in May.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.