FRANKFURT, June 8 Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 12.8 percent in May, lifted by a double-digit rise in deliveries in the United States and China and strong deliveries of the C-Class sedan, Daimler said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz handed over 151,135 passenger cars to customers thanks to an 11.1 percent rise in deliveries in the United States, a 19.8 percent rise in China and a 5.1 percent increase in deliveries in Europe.

Global deliveries of the C-Class sedan and estate rose by 59.5 percent to 33,016 cars in May.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)