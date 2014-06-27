By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, June 27 Daimler AG and
Renault Nissan will invest 1 billion euros ($1.36
billion) to develop small cars and build a factory in Mexico,
the companies said on Friday, in a step that deepens cooperation
between the premium Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti brands.
The companies, which will share costs of the joint
venture, said they will build a plant with a production capacity
of 300,000 vehicles in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where Nissan
already has a factory.
Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti will collaborate on advanced
research, design and production of premium compact vehicles,
the companies said. Those vehicles will be sold globally by both
brands.
In March, sources said that Mercedes and Infiniti plan to
pool development of compact cars to cut costs, expand the German
carmaker's North American production footprint and broaden the
Infiniti lineup.
The 50:50 joint venture allows Nissan to build cars on
underpinnings that are already used by Mercedes-Benz. In return,
Daimler gets a first North American production site for small
vehicles, to supplement its U.S. assembly plant in Vance,
Alabama. The German carmaker has struggled in the past with
insufficient demand for small cars.
Building cars in Mexico allows Mercedes and Japan-based
Infiniti to sell cars in the United States while avoiding some
of the currency and tariff costs that crimp profits on vehicles
imported from overseas. Mexico also offers lower labor rates
than Germany, Japan and the United States.
Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of Renault-Nissan, said:
"Joint development of compact premium vehicles and joint
production in Aguascalientes together represent one of the
largest projects between the Renault-Nissan Alliance and
Daimler."
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, "In
Aguascalientes, we will take our successful partnership to the
next level by combining the skills of our two companies, Daimler
and Nissan, in one production plant."
The companies did not specify which vehicles would be built
in Mexico. In September last year, sources said the companies
were considering the site for joint production of the Infiniti
Q30 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The new factory will start making cars for Nissan's premium
brand Infiniti in 2017, followed by the manufacturing of
Mercedes-Benz cars in 2018, the companies said in a joint press
release.
The companies will add almost 5,700 jobs by the time the
plant reaches full capacity, expected in 2021.
Nissan, Mercedes and alliance partner Renault have
shared engines, plants and vehicle underpinnings for small cars
since Zetsche and Ghosn forged an alliance in 2010 cemented by
token reciprocal shareholdings.
