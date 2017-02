FRANKFURT, June 29 German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Friday its Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso has reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nissan Motor on the mutual supply of light-duty trucks in Japan.

Under the agreement, the Fuso Canter light-duty truck will be supplied to Nissan, while Nissan will make the Atlas F24 truck available to Fuso, Daimler said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)