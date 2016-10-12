UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Oct 12 Daimler expects to hit targets for a small increase in earnings this year, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, counting on "profitable growth" at its flagship luxury cars division.
Daimler has forecast the group's adjusted full-year operating profit (EBIT) to slightly beat 2015 levels, with higher earnings at Mercedes-Benz cars, vans and bus operations seen offsetting a decline in trucks.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz branded cars jumped 12 percent in September to 211,286 vehicles, the unit's best-ever monthly result, with nine-month deliveries up by the same margin to a record 1.54 million.
"We are on a very good track," Zetsche told a gathering of reporters in Hamburg late on Tuesday. "I can confirm that our guidance is valid."
Mercedes-Benz is "within reach" of its goal to become the leading premium automaker in terms of volume and profitability by 2020, Zetsche said, as the Stuttgart-based manufacturer looks set to outsell German rivals BMW and Audi this year. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources