FRANKFURT Oct 18 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Tuesday it would keep its 2011 outlook, pouring cold water on market talk it may have to cut its guidance.

"We don't have the intention to lower our outlook," a Daimler spokesman said.

Daimler shares pared losses and were down 1.5 percent at 35.98 euros by 1000 GMT after dropping as much as 4 percent earlier during the session.

Daimler last said it expects 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to very significantly exceed the year-earlier level. (Reporting by Ralf Banser and Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Harro ten Wolde)