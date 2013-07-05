FRANKFURT, July 5 French regulators have declined to give permits for road use to some new Daimler models, a Daimler spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said that the permissioning process for the Mercedes A, B and SL class vehicles was not completed.

"We have no explanation for why the registration in France was not yet accepted," the spokesman said.

