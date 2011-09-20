* Daimler will boost capacity where sales rise
* Co aims to be world's leading luxury car maker by 2020
By Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK, Sept 20 German truck and car maker
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) will likely add to its production
capacity in Asia and North America in the long term in response
to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those markets.
Over the next 20 years, Daimler, maker of luxury car brand
Mercedes-Benz, expects the total volume of passenger car sales
could jump 5 percent globally, assuming 3 percent GDP growth
over that time, said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber.
Daimler's gains could surpass that target, Uebber told
reporters at a breakfast meeting in New York on Tuesday.
"We will increase our capacity where the increase comes
from," Uebber said during a media roundtable. "That means we
have to increase our capacity in Asia because in Asia we will
see the growth but also here in the NAFTA."
Daimler is looking to surpass its rivals BMW AG (BMWG.DE)
and Volkswagen's Audi (VOWG_p.DE) to become the world's leading
maker of luxury vehicles by 2020, Uebber said. In 2014, Daimler
expects to sell 1.5 million Mercedes-Benz cars alone and 1.6
million by 2015.
Adding capacity could mean expanding pre-existing plants or
building new assembly or parts plants, Uebber said. The company
said it has no plans right now to build another plant in the
United States, where it drew about 20 percent of its revenue
last year.
By 2014, the company expects to begin making its Mercedes
C-Class car at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant, where it already
makes its sport-utility vehicles, which are shipped worldwide.
Last year, the plant produced more than 90,000 vehicles.
Making those cars in the United States for American
consumers allows Daimler to hedge against volatility in the
value of the U.S. dollar. "We are reducing our dollar
volatility and exposure, which is important," Uebber said.
Uebber said Daimler is also focused in hedging its exposure
to the Chinese yuan. The company announced an investment of 3
billion euros in China last year.
"The main topic from a currency point of view is China and
the U.S., where we have to increase local content and
capacities and watch our exposure develop," he said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)