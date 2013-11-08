FRANKFURT Nov 8 Daimler executives are under investigation for suspicion of granting undue advantage to Eckart von Klaeden after Chancellor Angela Merkel's former aide joined the carmaker as a lobbyist, the Berlin prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"A probe into granting undue advantage is targeting executives at Daimler," a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor said.

Daimler said it will cooperate with authorities and remains convinced that its executives acted correctly.

Germany's WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier that the probe was targeted at Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)