FRANKFURT May 23 Carmaker Daimler on
Saturday announced a partnership with mobile technologies
company Qualcomm Inc. to explore wireless recharging of
mobile phones in cars as well as recharging of electric cars
without cables.
The move forms part of a broader push by Daimler, parent
company of Mercedes-Benz, as well as rival German carmakers BMW
and Audi to build their expertise in software and
telecommunications to bolster their status as high-tech
carmakers in an era when tightening emission rules force them to
downsize engines, once a mainstay of profit.
In a joint statement, Daimler and Qualcomm said they were
assessing the application of wireless technology to charge their
electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid EVs without ever
having to plug them in.
The companies are also exploring technologies that will
enable customers to wirelessly charge devices such as mobile
phones while driving in their car, as well as ways to enhance
in-car experience through high-speed 3G/4G connectivity.
"It's important that we remain on the cutting edge of
technology and continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to
our customers," Daimler's board member for research and
development Thomas Weber, said.
"With this in mind, we are eager to jointly explore possible
fields of future cooperation with an internationally leading
tech firm like Qualcomm," Weber said in a statement.
Germany's premium auto makers are currently on a tear to
bulk up their technology expertise, and are readying an offer
for Nokia's mapping division HERE.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)