DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG says it is recalling 1 million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.

The German company said that no injuries or deaths have been reported to them regarding the vehicles it will begin recalling in the U.S. market in July when parts are available. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)