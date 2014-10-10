UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 10 Daimler is recalling 28,000 C-Class Mercedes cars in Germany to check for a possible fault in the steering couplings, the German carmaker told a magazine.
The checks, which will take about 30 minutes, were prompted by "irregularities" discovered during quality checks and there have not been any accidents related to the condition, the online edition of trade magazine Automobil Produktion cited a company spokesman as saying on Friday.
Officials at Daimler were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources