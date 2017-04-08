UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany's Daimler will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks business voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs by 400 million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.
The group agreed with labour representatives to launch the redundancy programme on May 1 to cut white-collar staff positions, the spokesman said, confirming a report by German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
Production workers will not be affected, he said.
"The decision was not easy, but considering the volatile truck market and tough competition we did not see any other choice," he said.
He said the company had no target for how many jobs would go as part of the programme.
The paper had said Daimler aimed to reduce its staff of 15,000 by a total of between 1,000 and 2,000 through measures including the voluntary redundancy programme, internal transfers, early retirement and attrition.
($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources