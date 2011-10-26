FRANKFURT Oct 26 Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) chief executive Dieter Zetsche has told Renault executives he would consider developing premium vehicles together, a top manager at Renault was quoted as saying in German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Wednesday.

"Dieter Zetsche spoke to our leadership," Jerome Stoll, executive vice president sales and marketing at Renault told the paper in an interview.

"Everything is possible, so long as it makes sense commercially for both partners. Mr. Zetsche said the premium segment is not taboo. One has to explore this," Stoll said.

Stoll also said Renault was in the process of developing new premium products, in particular the new Espace, which will be on the market in 2014. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)