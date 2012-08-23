FRANKFURT Aug 23 German carmaker Daimler is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan , German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

The first cars might be constructed jointly from 2016 in eastern Europe and could include a small Mercedes off-road vehicle, and cars of Nissan's premium brand Infiniti, the paper said.

The companies might decide about the project at the end of the year, it said.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment.

